William Blair Weighs in on Cushman & Wakefield plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 128,380 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

