Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.5 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $231.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

