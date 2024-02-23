WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

