Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 7.6% After Strong Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $337.43 and last traded at $334.04. Approximately 328,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 404,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.32.

The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.33.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

