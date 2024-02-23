Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 154,021 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

