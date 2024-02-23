Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,439,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,791,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

