Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xencor were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,034,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 282,131 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $24.39 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

