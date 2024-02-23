Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 154,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 33,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.