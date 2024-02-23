Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $12.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.95. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $53.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2025 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $68.37 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,625.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,387.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,120.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

