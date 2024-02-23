Zacks Research Comments on Gentex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

GNTX stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

