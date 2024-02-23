Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

WTW opened at $277.38 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $230.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

