Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.76 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.