Zacks Research Weighs in on Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

