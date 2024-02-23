Zacks Research Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.