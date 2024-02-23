Zacks Research Weighs in on Danaher Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $253.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.02 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. American Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

