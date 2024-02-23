Zacks Research Weighs in on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,219,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $75,850,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

