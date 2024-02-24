10,245 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,674,000 after buying an additional 66,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

