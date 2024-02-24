10,748 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $70,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

