1,189 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $548.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $550.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.82 and its 200-day moving average is $464.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.