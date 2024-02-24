12,100 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.