122,189 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.73 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

