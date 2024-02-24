12,353 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $319,156.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at $7,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $428,637.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,573 shares in the company, valued at $450,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $319,156.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $53.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

