128,876 Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prime Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prime Medicine by 243.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 274.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth $147,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prime Medicine Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
