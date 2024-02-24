13,116 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 157.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

