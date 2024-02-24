135,304 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NMR opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

