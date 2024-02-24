14,676 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

