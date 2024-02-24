17,041 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.