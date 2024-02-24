17,299 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

