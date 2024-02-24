185 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,757.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,679.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2,603.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

