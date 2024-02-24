19,599 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $73.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

