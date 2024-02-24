2,511 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $362.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.