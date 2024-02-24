27,783 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

