29,194 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,439,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,358,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

