29,264 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,191,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

