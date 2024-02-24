2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 3.6%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $31.20. 947,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,336,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.