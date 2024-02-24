3,739 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,576,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 505.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $860.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

