3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

