4,745 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $269.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.10. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

