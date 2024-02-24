5,081 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,252,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ENSG opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.