5,125 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

