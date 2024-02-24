5,261 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $108.65 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

