5,261 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetEase Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $108.65 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.