5,291 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,430. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.91. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

