5,453 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $183.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
