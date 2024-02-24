5,513 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $257.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

