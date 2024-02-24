5,746 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CONMED by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

