60,035 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $19.47 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

