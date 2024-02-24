7,572 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $71.97 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

