8,027 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

EXR stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

