8,496 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLT opened at $204.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.