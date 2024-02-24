86,732 Shares in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FID. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
